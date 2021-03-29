Vaccines for all are the way out of this pandemic – we’re in this together

By Jonny Baxter

Over the past year, across the world, we have felt the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the health of people and countries, and on our interconnected economies.

In South Sudan, the pandemic has exacerbated the economic crisis, including its effects on oil prices and livelihoods, made it more difficult for humanitarian workers to deliver assistance, and has disrupted education. We also cannot ignore the negative impact it has had on implementation of the peace agreement.

To end this pandemic, we need a global response. As a community and as individuals, we will only be safe from this virus once everyone is safe. No one country can do it alone.

The Gavi COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC) is the world’s best chance to provide global access to vaccines, by forming an international approach to ending the pandemic through the pooling of resources. This is why the UK has pledged £548 million ($772 million) towards COVAX, which will contribute to more than one billion COVID-19 vaccine doses for up to 92 eligible countries in 2021, including South Sudan.

On Thursday, thanks to COVAX, 132,000 doses of the vaccine arrived in South Sudan and today the first vaccinations are expected to be given to priority groups. COVAX and other partners have been working with the Government of South Sudan to prepare for this critical moment. This includes supporting the development of the of the Ministry of Health’s plan on who should be prioritised for vaccination (the national vaccination plan), helping to ensure vaccines are delivered and stored safely, and providing protective equipment for health workers so they can start vaccinating priority groups.

In addition, the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed at the G7 leaders’ summit in February that the UK will share the majority of our future surplus coronavirus vaccines with COVAX to provide additional support to countries such as South Sudan. He also encouraged G7 leaders to increase their funding to COVAX to enable equitable access for high priority populations.

I am proud that the UK is working hand in hand with partners in South Sudan and across Africa. But we are by no means doing this alone. Working with all of our international partners – including the G7, G20, the European Union, the African Union (including the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention), the Commonwealth, the United Nations, the World Health Organisation, the new COVAX Facility and others – we are delivering a strong global response.

The UK not only has a longstanding record of supporting countries around the world, including South Sudan, to prepare for small outbreaks and to stop them becoming large ones, but also of responding to large disease outbreaks when they occur. Vaccines are the way out of this acute phase of the pandemic and an effective vaccine is the best way to protect people from the coronavirus. It will save thousands of lives around the world, enable health workers to continue their work safely and deliver other health services that have been disrupted, and help begin the process of economic recovery from the impact of this crisis.

In South Sudan, this is absolutely critical and means that health workers across the country must be prioritised during the vaccine rollout, as agreed in the national plan. This is the only way to ensure that other lifesaving care can continue, including through the UK-led Health Pooled Fund. I strongly welcome the Government’s intention to help fund part of the rollout alongside international partners.

Recently I was lucky enough receive my vaccine as part of the UK’s rollout. I hope in time it will allow me to visit my vulnerable parents, without posing a risk to them. I can only encourage anyone who gets the chance to be vaccinated to take up the offer and thus help tackle the pandemic, and protect your local community and your loved ones.

We are not in this alone. Together, we can overcome this pandemic and build back better, stronger and greener. The first vaccine delivery marks the beginning of that journey for South Sudan.

The author is the British Ambassador to South Sudan