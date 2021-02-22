VACCINE-Shipment expected this week

By Rofina Teteng

The first batch of vaccine will be shipped to the country this week.

South Sudan will receive 35to40% of the AstraZeneca, part of the 864,000 doses which was allocated by the COVAX facility earlier this month.

The revelation was made by the World Health Organization and COVAX coordinator during the weekly briefing on Covid-19 yesterday.

Dineen Brendan said the first shipment of the vaccines will arrive in the country between 22ndto 26th of February, 2021.

“The COVAX facility has written this past week with time frame this week telling us that this coming week starting Monday 22, to perhaps through Friday, during this coming week we will hand over the vaccine to South Sudan. In other words between now and May, when and which quantity of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be deployed,” he said speaking in a computer-generated statement online yesterday.

“We’ve been given indication previously that 35% to 40% of the 864000 doses will be in the first delivery; subsequently the remainder will come at later point,” he added.

However, the director general for preventive health services, Dr. John Rumunu said the country is prepared to receive and roll out the vaccine, saying that the required guidelines have been met.

“Regarding our preparedness to receive the vaccine as I have said earlier, South Sudan has submitted vaccine deployment facility for approval and we are happy to receive positive feedback from the COVAX facility and we are waiting for further guidance from the organizations that we are working with,” he said.

“The vaccine deployment plan has been approved as we reported earlier,” he further said.

South Sudan is under a second partial lockdown with daily reports of the infection on the rise at 22% positivity rate.

At least 86 people have succumbed to the deadly disease and the cumulative tally has risen to 6,583 cases as of Saturday 20th February 2021.