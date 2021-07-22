VACCINE-25 million doses for Africa

By James Atem Kuir

United States is set tobeginshipping25 million Covid-19 doses to African Union (AU) member states, starting with Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia,the statement seen by Juba Monitor stated.

The three nations would in the coming days receive nearly a million doses of the Johnson and Johnson made Covid-19 vaccines afterward, a total of 49countries would benefit.

“The first shipments, planned for the coming days, would see nearly a million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19vaccine delivered to Burkina Faso, Djibouti, and Ethiopia,” the statement extended to Juba Monitor read in part.

“In total, approximately 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be made available to 49 African countries in the coming weeks. The African Union/Africa CDC, AVAT, AFreximbank, COVAX and the US Government have collaborated fully in this process and will continue to support countries’ access to COVID-19 vaccines in readiness for delivery,” it added.

All doses would be delivered by COVAX and expected to deliver 620 million doses to Africa by the end of this year, rising to a billion doses by the end of the first quarter of 2022. This would contribute to the AU’s goal of 60% coverage, the statement further stated.

The shipments of the donated doses,first announced last week on Friday, followed by the pledge made by President Joe Biden of the United States of America in May to share 80 million doses globally.