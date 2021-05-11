VACCINATE-Before 18th July expiry date

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Government through the Ministry of Health is urging citizens to get the Covid-19 vaccine jab before the AstraZeneca vaccine expires within the remaining period of sixty eight (68) days, which is on 18th -07-2021.

The country launched its first vaccination campaign against COVID-19 on April 6, but has only administered more than 5,400 doses. According to the Ministry of Health, the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine donated by the COVAX facility will expire in 68 days.

South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX facility on March 25, 2021.

Speaking to the media during the COVID-19 weekly briefly on Sunday, the Incident Manager for COVID-19 Dr. Richard Lako called on the public to use the vaccine before it gets expired on 18th of July.

“The issue is not shipping of the vaccine to the states, it is how to make sure that the vaccine is put to use within the period of 68 days so that we don’t have expired vaccines in the country. Currently, the government has a plan to roll out the vaccination in ten states and the administrative areas in order to speed up the vaccination campaign before the vaccine expires on 18 of July, ” Dr. Lako said.

He added that the Ministry of Health will be coming up with accelerating plans or accelerating vaccination for the whole country. We will have a target and each state will get a number of vaccines and make sure that they vaccinate this number of people within this period.

“We want our partners to join hands with us to work together in ensuring that we implement this plan so that we vaccinate the people required and use these vaccines within the period. Given this new vaccination plan being rolled out to ensure that we use these vaccines before expiry, because it is 68 days left now for it to expire,” he said.

However, the World Health Organization Country Preparedness Officer Wamala Joseph Francis, said the low turnout of COVID-19 vaccine affects the spread at which we recovered from the current pandemic.

South Sudan is the second to join Malawi to be among the only African countries to destroy thousands of expired Covid-19 vaccines. On 13th April last month, over 59, 000 does of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine which was donated by African Union in collaboration with MTN group expired before use. South Sudan has so far reported 10,641 infections and 115 deaths.