USSPCondemns killings in Tombura

By Tereza Jeremiah

The United South Sudan Party (USSP) condemned there current killing in Tombura County of Western Equatoria state on Tuesday this week.

In a press release extended to Juba Monitor, USSP leader, Paulino Lukudu Obede said they were saddened by the outbreak of violence in the State.

“People of Western Equatoria State are peace loving people who historically are best known for their high level of hospitality and cooperation,” Obede said.

“Henceforth, USSP would like to take this opportunity to condemn the heinous crimes perpetrated against the innocent civilians mostly the vulnerable civil population of greater Tombura.”

The party also called for the national government’s intervention to stop the killing and restore peace, stability and rules of law in the conflict affected State.

Furthermore, the political party urged the humanitarian agencies to expedite and support the displaced people who were in dire need of food, shelter, water and medications.

USSP demanded urgent investigation of the atrocities committed and to hold those responsible accountable.

“We are requesting the intervention of ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM) to visit the scenes of the violence and verify the atrocities caused and expose the perpetrators behind this proxy violence,” USSP demanded.

The party also advised the people of Tombura to distant themselves from bad politics and politicians who wanted to use them as shields for their own personal objective goals.

Between June and July, the internal violence in TomburaCounty had allegedly left over 20 people dead in separate attacks including the former Commissioner, Babiro Charles Gbamsi.

The conflict displaced more than 21,000 people mostly women and children who were in terrible need of shelter and humanitarian assistance.

The areas most affected by the conflict were Yubu, Aka, Mabenge, Kpatanayoto mention but a few.