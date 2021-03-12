jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 12th, 2021
A foot for thought

Use social media carefully

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

This is not the first time I am writing about social media as people are using it for disseminating information. If not all, but majority of people in the world are using social media as a channel of communication. It is true that if you post message on social media, within a short period of time, your information will reach thousands of people. The question is what kind of information is allowed on social media. These days there are personal apologies in the newspaper due to information that appear on social media against individuals causing problems.

They sometimes deny the information through the media as allegations. Once you say anything on social media and share with friends, it is no longer yours. Many people will debate over it at the end it will end a different information. In this regard, you will find yourself in problems. Using social media, you will have friends of all ages. If you are young, you should have friends of old ages in your account, then you behave like them and vice versa.

Sometimes you feel happy and proud that you have people of highest caliber, not knowing their characters and backgrounds.  Once you are involved with them, expect anything to get involved in, whether it is good or bad.  The other issue is that your idea will not match with the idea of a person who is not your age. 

For example, politicians have their own language of communication; if they talk, they understand better with people who are in the same positions. Religions people and others in different institutions have the same behavior.  Certain people use abusive words on social media to tarnish individual’s names, which is bad, especially women; I don’t know what is wrong in their minds.

However, writing abusive words to tarnish names of responsible people in government would one day cause huge problems to them.

Before you pass any information to public or platform, evaluate it first. And think over it; analyze what could be the outcome or result of the information

May God bless us all.

