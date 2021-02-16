Use radio information to change certain cultures

By Emelda Siama John

South Sudanese broadcast journalists call on the public to use information aired on radios to change their ways of life and adopt better cultural practices in the communities, as they commemorate World Radio Day.

The World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13th every year and this year’s theme was: “The world changes, radio connects – radio serves our society during natural disasters, socio-economic crises and epidemics.”

Broadcast journalists, who spoke to Juba Monitor yesterday, echoed need for the society to learn and adopt better cultural practices and use the information aired on radios to strengthen community participation in the development of the country.

Jale Richard, a journalist with Eye radio said the radioplay important roles in educating public on the coronavirus pandemic and its prevention.

“This day is very important, especially to local communities in South Sudan. Radio reaches a wide range of people who have low access to communication services in the society. Eye Radiois oneof medium that reaches local people with the information, especially about life that we face in this pandemic people need more knowledge on how to prevent the coronavirus and how to take care of themselves,” Jale said.

He emphasized the importance of the World Radio Day to South Sudanese rural communities.

“Society listens to radio to get information about health, information and about education, all this information aired on radios, they learn from it, and some of them adopt the culture that the radio questions them. They keep away from doing the harmful practices, like gender-based violence. They learn that if you beat the woman, they will end up in jail or if you rape a woman you can end up spending a lot of years in prison, and so when they learn this information, they become active citizen working toward friendship,” he added.

Denis Logonyi Muye, a radio reporter with Classic FM said that radio contributes to building and promotes social cohesion among communities through peace messages.

“Radio is very important; it can reach a wider coverage even in remote areas. Radio can be listened to by people in the conflict areas, for example where there maybe conflict or war, people use radio as their primary access to information, peace messages and efforts to bring peace,” he stated.

Denis added that let South Sudanese embrace this day and use radio to communicate to everyone to pass information to everyone as the law of South Sudan access to information and freedom of expression stated.

Meanwhile, a Voice of America reporterWinny Cirilo said that the World Radio Day is a memorable day. It is a very important day to be remembered and has positive impacts to the public.

She said that it provides the public with information to know what is happening in the society. It also entertains and educates people on their traditions and cultural norms.

The annual commemoration of Radio is the most effective way of delivering information. It is a free, democratic, and trusted one. Due to which it has the widest geographical reach and the greatest audiences compared with the Internet, television, and newspapers.

In 2011, UNESCO’s General Conference, at its 36th session, proclaimed February 13 as World Radio Day. The day February 13 was proposed by the Director-General of UNESCO because it coincides with the anniversary of the United Nations Radio, the UN’s international broadcasting service was established on February 13, 1946.