USE OF FORCE TO GRAB LAND MUST BE STOPPED

The laws protecting people’s property should not be applied selectively. It should be clear that at no time the law should be applied to favour some individuals against the common-man. The land grabbing or forceful eviction has become a phenomenon in Thong-Piny area of Juba City where individuals with positions are using their ranks to grab or force out families who initially were settled in those plots. This fact is what befallen the family of one of the liberation struggle’s king-pin, the late ArkangeloLegge Jada. The Anyanya one veteran’s family are now in the cold after resisting the move by powerful individuals to force them out of the plot for the last 15 years. The place was given to them in 1982 and had been occupied by the family since then. If what this family has gone through is anything to go by then indeed the laws are made to oppress the weak. They have gone in almost every proper office and the law protectors to have their case heard and determined but to their surprise nothing has been done to save them or hear them out despite all channels and even warrant of arrest being obtained. They are almost losing this property and hoping against hopes that the land committee recently appointed by President Salva Kiir to look into reported cases of land grabbing and forceful eviction will come to their aid.It is understood that this area known as Juba Nabari is very prime with high value which people are struggling to get for its locality and value. What should not be accepted is the fact that one owning a portion should be forced out by the so-called powerful individuals because of being weak or do not have godfathers to back them up. Each citizen has a right to own property through legal means not by force.