jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, June 12th, 2020
HomeNewsUse local languages to fight Covid-19
News

Use local languages to fight Covid-19

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorno commentNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The newly president South Sudan Artists’ Union president, Deng Achol has called on artists to use local languages to fight coronavirus pandemic.

He said the artists should compose covid-19 songs in local languages for the community to understand the message.

Deng replaced Garang Ateny after he had been tested positive of coronavirus last Sunday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday in an exclusive interview, Deng said in this period of coronavirus pandemic, the music industry has great role to play in educating the masses about how to keep safe from coronavirus.

“I called upon artists to use local language so that everyone understands the messages in the song. First of all I would like to thank you all for the trust bestowed upon me and I promise to work for the benefits of all artists in the country and I also urge the artists to adopt the use of mother tongues in their songs,” he said.

Deng who is commonly known as Deng Matoto would serve as the president of South Sudan Artists’ Union for a period of four years and upon which elections would be held.

Lucky Oner, the Secretary of South Sudan Artists’ Union in his address to the press said Deng Matoto would continue where Garang Ateny had stopped.

“We all know that our former President Garang Ateny tested positive and he does not want other people to get infected and also slow the work of the union and that is why Deng Mtoto was appointed,” Lucky explained.

The former President South Sudan Artists’ Union Garang Ateny Alier confirmed that he was tested positive coronavirus

“I don’t want to mix with people in order to get them infected too, as we all know the artists’ union was under my leadership but because of my status I am handing over office to my colleagues Deng Matoto,” Garang said.

Garang is in an isolation at his residence in Juba.

Leave a Response

You Might Also Like

News

Women demand rural empowerment

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Kidega Livingstone Women groups in Juba have urged the government and Non-Governmental Organizations working in the country to empowered their fellow folks in rural areas. Chairperson of Hai Baraka women group, Betty Julius said the empowerment of the women would be the first step to eradicate poverty in  families and should be extended those  in the villages. “I am one of the women benefitting from the women empowerment program brought to us by the Daughters of Mary Immaculate (DMI). Since then we have started doing well for our families....
News

Quadruplet born in Rumbek

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Mabor Riak Magok A woman in Rumbek Mrs. Nyanjok Dut successfully delivered quadruplet in Rumbek state hospital on Wednesday. Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Mr. Isaac Mading Abiel a midwife at the Hospital said the woman delivered two girls and two boys. He said the State ministry of social development and child welfare had given some little assistance to the mother. “Women organization called Cipuoumat has also donated milk, soaps and clothes to her,” said Mading. He said the state hospital has agreed that the woman should...
News

The family of Petero Lomident Celebrates their dad’s Legacy

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juma The family of Rev. Petero Lomindent  Birikisuk are today remembering their father’s centenary. The late Rev. Petero who was born in 1920 and died in 2004, today marks 100 years. The below group photo shows all those who have already died including Petero Lomindent with exception of two who are still alive among them Rev. Alison Yokwe and Rev. Alisa Petero. The photo was taken decades ago during the ordaining to the pastors who later became senior priests of his church. The group photo was taken to...
News

Civil Aviation launches new airstrip in Warrap

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Wek Atak Kacjang South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has launched a new airstrip in Tonj County, Warrap State on Wednesday to ease transportation to the area. The Chief Executive Officer for Civil Aviation, Capt. Subek David, said the main objective of the airstrip was for connectivity, to connect people of South Sudan especially those who live in areas with poor road’s transport. “The new airstrip will bring services to Tonj County and this is what really the people of the county need because it is development for South Sudanese...
error: Content is protected !!