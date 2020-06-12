Use local languages to fight Covid-19

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The newly president South Sudan Artists’ Union president, Deng Achol has called on artists to use local languages to fight coronavirus pandemic.

He said the artists should compose covid-19 songs in local languages for the community to understand the message.

Deng replaced Garang Ateny after he had been tested positive of coronavirus last Sunday.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday in an exclusive interview, Deng said in this period of coronavirus pandemic, the music industry has great role to play in educating the masses about how to keep safe from coronavirus.

“I called upon artists to use local language so that everyone understands the messages in the song. First of all I would like to thank you all for the trust bestowed upon me and I promise to work for the benefits of all artists in the country and I also urge the artists to adopt the use of mother tongues in their songs,” he said.

Deng who is commonly known as Deng Matoto would serve as the president of South Sudan Artists’ Union for a period of four years and upon which elections would be held.

Lucky Oner, the Secretary of South Sudan Artists’ Union in his address to the press said Deng Matoto would continue where Garang Ateny had stopped.

“We all know that our former President Garang Ateny tested positive and he does not want other people to get infected and also slow the work of the union and that is why Deng Mtoto was appointed,” Lucky explained.

The former President South Sudan Artists’ Union Garang Ateny Alier confirmed that he was tested positive coronavirus

“I don’t want to mix with people in order to get them infected too, as we all know the artists’ union was under my leadership but because of my status I am handing over office to my colleagues Deng Matoto,” Garang said.

Garang is in an isolation at his residence in Juba.