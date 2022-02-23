Use education as a tool of growth – Prof Munene

By William Madouk Garang

The vice-chancellor of the Zetech University of Kenya, Prof. NjengaMunene J yesterday arrived at Juba International Airport and urged relevant authorities to use education as a tool of growth for the country to prosper.

Prof. Munene’s visit to Juba is to explore possible bilateral cooperation between Kenya and South Sudan in areas of education to enable the war-torn nation to develop its human resources.

The Zetech University of Kenya has various disciplines which include; bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees, short courses, diploma courses and professional courses. The university has graduated almost 30 South Sudanese nationals while about five active South Sudanese students are still in various faculties.

In an inclusive interview with Juba Monitor after touching down at JIA yesterday, Prof Munene said South Sudan should use education as a medium of transformation from poverty to prosperity.

“The reason why I am here is to find the areas of cooperation between us and most South Sudanese because we think the potential of education in South Sudan is big considering that the country has just come out from a difficult situation [war situation],” Prof. Munene said.

“If there is one area that this country needs to invest very heavily in is the issue of education. Any nation that has succeeded in being able to grow from poverty to a rich nation has used education as a medium of growth,” he added.

He added that South Sudan is rich with resources but the only missing ingredient was the knowledge as such collaboration between two sisterly countries would help to tackle the issue from it roots.

“Remember we have a historical tie in Kenya as being home to many South Sudanese and many have gone to schools and got the education to university level in Kenya. We would want to grow that because that is what we think is the best thing we can do in education and therefore give the ability of the people to use the resources that are available to them,” he noted.

“ZetechUniversity has a wide range of courses of a bachelor degree, master degree, short courses, diploma courses, and professional courses. One of the things we are capable of collaborating with are those that can have direct impacts on society,” he stressed