USD drops as commodities remain high

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The United State Dollar (USD) rate in central Bank and black markets dealers have dropped down but commodities in the market continue to rise high.

The Central Bank Governor Dier Tong Ngor injected more million USD in the commercial banks intended to sell more to help traders purchase essential food commodities which always come from abroad. While the local currency SSP, is gaining more strength against the USD, commodities in the market remained high without any hope of reduction in the near future.

However,Juba Monitormade a survey in markets such as; Konyokonyo, Custom and Juba town. In Konyokonyo main market, 42 kilograms of onions is 10,500 SSP, one kilo of goats meat is 4,500, cow meat 3,400, cooking oil 20 liters 15,000, ten kg of sugar is 2,300, 50 kg of maize flour 13,000, one packet of Azam wheat flour 1000, one kg of rice 600, one kg of bean 400, a tray of eggs 2200,one packet of salt 200, one packet of Lipton 1000, one kg of lentils 500 and one kg of coffee 600 SSP.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, Joseph Wani Stephen, one of Konyokonyo residentssaid thatthe rate of USD had dropped down but commodity prices still prices remained high in market.

“As a civil servant staff, my debts are beyond my salary, and I cannot afford to put meals on the table for my family anymore if the prices of commodities in market still high,” he added.

He stated that let government tell all traders operating in Juba city to drop down commodities prices in the market. I believe that if State government work on it,within few days all commodities will come down|”, he said

Yaya Mohamed Salah, a trader in Konyokonyo said that the exchange rates were not stable and that was why some ofthem were increasing the price of commodities.

“The commodities that we imported earlier at high prices are still in stock. We hope the exchange rate will be fixed and stable so that everyone can follow the correct procedures of pricing.That is why you can see everyone is having his own prices,” Salah said.

He added that all traders in the market expressed their happiness over the government decision to auction more USD on weekly basis.

Last month, the rate of a dollar was between 430 and 432 SSP but yesterday a dollar went down to between 360 and 380 SSP in the black market.