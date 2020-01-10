USD 20 million grants announced for education programmme

By: Manyuon Mayen Manyuon

At least a two-year grant of about USD 20 million catalytic grant set in an action to support a multi-year educational response programmme in South Sudan has been announced yesterday.

The funding allocated by “Education Cannot Wait” (ECW) to Save the Children and other partners is meant to support crucial programmme activities and help catalyze additional resources to fully fund the total of USD189 million three-year programmme.

It is one of the investments in South Sudan in an effort to deliver promises for universal and equitable access to education and reach the most marginalized girls and boys as per Sustainable Development Goal according to the partners.

Save the Children with a consortium of NGOs comprising of Finn Church Aid and Norwegian Refugees Council will manage this multi-year grant under the leadership of the Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

Speaking during the grant launching ceremony on Thursday in Juba, Deng Deng Hoc Yai, the Minister of General Education and Instruction said that the program will champion government response to emergencies and crises affecting education towards more positive development trajectory.

He said that it was high time that the country and its partners invest in children.

“To build peace and opportunity for the children and youth, we need to invest in equitable, safe, protective and quality learning environments for internally displaced persons, returnees and host community girls and boys,” Minister Deng said.

He said that children education was supposed to be part of people’s promise for the next generations to come.

“These children need health care. We need to work closely with the national Ministry of Health and all health partners to grant health care to assist in making their health better,” he said

Minister Deng stated that they were expecting the number of learners to increase by next month since many might return from the IDPs camps and refugee settlements.

Rama Hansraj, Save the Children Country Director said that education in South Sudan was an urgent priority since the conflict prevented boys and girls from going to schools earlier on.

“This requires for a collective action, and the need to invest in the future generations more than ever. Not only because of it’s simply the right thing to do, but failing to do it could contribute to poverty, inequality and instability in the country. Education is not exception but right of every child,” she explained.

The Country’s Director affirmed that Save the Children and its partners will remain committed to work alongside the Ministry of Education in order to bring about learners to school

“Moreover, create opportunities to access quality education through South Sudan multi-year Resilience programmme,” she said.

She appreciated the close partnership they had with government in all their interventions across the country

“We committed to ensure that every last child attains the right to education and protection and that no child is left behind,” she concluded.

Education Cannot Wait (ECW) is the first global fund dedicated to education in emergencies.