USAID signs new four-year development strategy

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has announced a new four-year activity to Increase Resilience through agriculture in South Sudan following the publicly announced and competitive selection processes.

In statement extended to media yesterday that indicated, ‘United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has signed a four-year contract with Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI), a global development company, to increase resilience through agriculture in the 13 counties of five States that were the focus of USAID’s development strategy in South Sudan

These counties are: Kapoeta North and Budi counties in Eastern Equatoria State; Akobo, Duk, Pibor, and Uror counties in Jonglei State; Leer, Mayendit, and Panyijar counties in Unity State; Baliet and Ulang counties in Upper Nile State; Jur River and Wau counties in Western Bahr-el Ghazal.

These 13 counties are among the poorest, most isolated, and least assisted places in South Sudan. By focusing multi-layered assistance in these severely underdeveloped counties, USAID sought to build community and household resilience. As a result, these communities would be better able to withstand shocks including floods and conflict, and to become more self-sufficient, whereby requiring less emergency assistance.

“With ongoing challenges in South Sudan including severe floods, displacement due to community-level conflict and natural disasters, and the economic impacts of COVID-19 and other economic shocks, building resilience is essential. This activity will help households gain skills and create community assets to withstand these shocks without being forced to sell all their assets, and thus help end the vicious cycle of compounding poverty and hunger,” said USAID South Sudan Mission Director, Haven Cruz-Hubbard.

The new Resilience through Agriculture in South Sudan activity built on the successes of USAID’s ongoing Policy Leadership, Interactions, Networks and Knowledge (LINK) community resilience activity implemented by DAI since 2020, and Sustainable Agriculture for Economic Resiliency activities implemented by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations since 2017.

By Wek Atak Kacjang

