US, UN-Told gov’t to prepare for election

BY William Madouk Garang

The United States (USA) and the United Nations (UN) have jointly told South Sudanese leaders to implement crucial provisions to prepare the country for a free, credible, and fair election which is due in less than a year or risk catastrophe.

The joint call came on Monday, during the UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting where the UN envoy to South Sudan, Nicholas Haysom spoke on the matter to the UNSC

“As I have stated before, elections have the potential to be a nation-building moment or a catastrophe,” Haysom said.

“Much depends on the political will and leadership of the South Sudanese working together,” he added.

On the same note, the US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said that in order to ‘work toward a true democracy,’ the government needed to move swiftly to implement the provisions set out in an agreement on revitalizing the peace process.

“That means an inclusive constitution drafting process, public financial management reform, transitional security arrangements, and transitional justice mechanisms,” Greenfield said.

“Unfortunately, the government of South Sudan is behind in meeting key electoral benchmarks” set out in the agreement, she lamented.

With Security Council decision expected on March 15 for renewing the peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for a year — one of the most expensive on the UN’s books, with an annual budget exceeding USD one billion — Haysom pleaded for the deployment to remain at current levels of 17,000 troops and 2,100 police.

“We anticipate a mandate flexible enough to support the conduct of free and fair elections, upon the request of the government,” he said.

In February, the United Nations warned that South Sudan could be plunged back into war if the upcoming election which is anticipated to be conducted in 2023 was not well organized and managed.

The country has experienced a series of conflicts and instability since her independence from Sudan in 2011.

Between 2013 and 2018, it descended into a bloody civil war between two opponents Riek Machar and Salva Kiir, which left nearly 400,000 dead and millions displaced.

A peace deal signed in 2018 led to power-sharing in a national unity government sworn in February 2020, with Kiir as president and Machar as vice-president.