US Assistant Secretary Tibor Nagy in Juba

By: Opio Jackson and Agency

The US Assistant Secretary for African Affairs Tibor Nagy has arrived in Juba yesterday, the department’s press confirmed.

Nagy’s visit is scheduled to cover Central and East African countries including Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Kenya, South Sudan and Sudan.

In the statement extended to Juba Monitor, Nagy is expected to meet with senior government officials, international partners, civil society representatives, faculty and students of local universities, and alumni of Department of State public diplomacy exchange programs.

The top US diplomat’s visit will emphasize the importance of promoting good governance and strong democratic institutions, advancing regional peace and security, combatting corruption, and forging stronger trade and investment ties.

“The Assistant Secretary’s trip will highlight America’s commitment to engage Africa’s youth. He will promote the University Partnerships Initiative, a new program designed to strengthen ties and encourage collaboration between US and African universities. His visit will also highlight the 10th anniversary of the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), a program that engages the next generation of leaders on the continent by facilitating connections with their peers,” the department’s press read in part.