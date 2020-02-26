US acknowledges South Sudan unity Government

By: Elia Joseph Loful

The American Government has officially recognized the recent partially formed Transitional government saying the transitional leadership would be an opportunity to deliver lasting peace in the country.

On Saturday last week, First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and the three other vice presidents were sworn into office marking the start of the new government.

The fifth vice president was sworn in on Sunday.

U.S. Senator Jim Rich (R-Idaho), who is the Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said the Swearing in of South Sudan’s new transitional leadership marks a crucial millstone in a much delayed peace process.

“The South Sudanese have suffered unspeakable horrors since the start of a civil war in 2013, and this troubling history emphasizes the need for meaningful change,”

“It is my hope that South Sudan’s leaders will use Saturday’s milestone to deliver lasting peace and relieve the South Sudanese people of their suffering. A successful unity government and preservation of a tenuous peace are two of the challenges ahead for the world’s youngest nation,” he said.

The South Sudan’s unity government is now seen as litmus test to the leaders as they are tasked to implement Revitalized Agreement and deliver equitable services to the people, he said.

During the swearing in of the four vice presidents last week, Kiir said peace in the country would “never be shaken again”.

“Peace has come and it has come to stay. It is not going to be shaken again,” he said.

Saturday last week President Kiir surprised the nation by reverting the country to former constitutional ten states after a presidency meeting. A decision he described as “tough.”