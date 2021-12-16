Urban Water Corporation receive water supply tools from JICA

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

South Sudan Urban Water Corporation (SSUWC) has received sustainable water supply tools for Covid-19 emergency support from the Japanese International Agency (JICA) yesterday.

The tools include generators, water pipes, and aLand cruiser trucks among others. The tools are to be use improve water supply operations and measures against covid-19pandemic.

Speaking during the ceremony, the managing Director of SSUWA Yar Paul Kuol saidthe tool will help in improving sustainable water supply in Juba city.

“I want to commit myself to use this support to the best of our efforts to provide water. We are going to come up with a clear plan, we are going to sign a MoU on how best we can have utilized this tools, so it can multiple and help us now and on word, we have this facility now but the chemicals will finish and we will need to continue to buy, though our tariffs are low but we will try our best to generate money to continue to supply fuel, so we can have sustainable water supply,” she explained.

“We have received this items since July and I think this is the last load, so we are going to use this support to our best to come up with a clear plan and yes we are also going to sign MoU on how best we can use this tools, so they can multiply,” she explains.

She added that “We have just received 126,000 fuel, 105,000 kg of bags for water treatment, 2000 calcium for water treatment and all other pipes for water treatment and water testing,we have also receive electro-mechanic and the testing system, these things have actually come in the right time.”

On her part, the first secretary of Japan Embassy, Watanabe Tomokopledged more support for South Sudan to develop the water sector.

“Japan has been actively supporting South Sudan since its independence over 700 million USD was mobilized for more than 4000 Japanese nationals took part in assisting South Sudan’s effort for durable peace and nation building, but for what causes? Support for South Sudan is not only good for South Sudan but also in interest of Japan,” she said.