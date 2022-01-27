Upraising of Toronto incidents alarmed- Activist

By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei

A renowned activist Edmund Yakani earlier this week petitioned the Juba city Mayor over alarmed incidences allegedly committed by the Toronto boys within Juba City.

The petition came after a 16-year-old boy lost his left eye after he was reportedly attacked by Toronto boys in Juba following the incident of an expectant mother of 31 years old dragged off a bodaboda.

In the press release availed to Juba monitor, Executive Director of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), Edmund Yakani, said that “the Toronto are operating freely as if they are licensed by the authorities on the streets of Juba during daylight.

“Now Toronto activities is claiming lives and brutally beating up young people like the case of Wichdial William where his left eye was removed, these acts of Toronto must be stopped,” he added.

He further suggested that the Toronto boys should be tracked down on their Boda-Boda by the police since their identity is unknown to the public.

“Mayor of Juba City have law enforcement units, State Police Commissioners plus state security services should show presence on the streets for tracking down the Toronto activities since it is during the daylight, it is not expensive and harder to track the Toronto on their Boadaboada since they identified is unknown to the public,” Yakani said

However, CEPO is petitioning the office of Lord Mayor of Juba City to immediately adopt a plan for the prevention of Toronto activities in Juba City.

“Among the best strategies for preventing the Toronto activities is deploying security and police on the streets patrols for tracking the Toronto activities during the day,” he added

Several efforts made to reach the Mayor of Juba City Council and the Spokesperson of South Sudan National Service for their comment was futile.