Saturday, April 17th, 2021
Upper University to reopenon Monday

By Yiep Joseph

The Upper Nile University is set to officially resume lectures on MondayApril 19 2021,after being closed for almost two years due to Covid-19 and administrative related issues since 2019.

In the resumption letter seen by Juba Monitor yesterday, the university administration said the higher learning institution was set to officially open for third, fourth fifth and sixth year.

First and second year classes remained closed according to the statement issued by the university academic registrar.

The administration urged all the students to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelinesto protect themselves and their lecturers from Covid-19.

The university management cautioned the students to maintain social distancing, wear facemasks, wash their hands and use hand sanitizers where necessary within and outside the university.

Last week, students petitioned the vice chancellor of the university to uniformly reopen the university arguing that Covid-19 has come to stay and that there was need to continue with studies while preventive measures are being observed.

“We are calling on the university administration and the national taskforce to immediately look into the matter and open the university from first year to sixth year,” the students’ petition statement read.

In the petition, the students assured the administration that they will follow all the Covid-19 preventative measures as instructed by the Ministry of Health and the National task force.

The resumption of the university comes after the National taskforce lifted the partial lockdown till further notice.

