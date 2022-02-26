Upper Nile, Zetech universities in areas of collaboration

By William Madouk Garang

Upper Nile University (UNU) and a Kenyan-based Zetech University yesterday held a meeting to explore and discuss areas of potential collaboration in joint research, teaching, and exchange program of students and staff between two sisterly countries.

Three days ago, a delegation from the third best university in Kenya, headed by the Vice-Chancellor of Zetech University, Prof. Njenga Munene visited Juba to explore and consolidate bilateral ties in the education sector with South Sudan.

Speaking to Juba Monitor after meeting, the Vice-Chancellor of Upper Nile University, Prof.Marial Awou Yol said they had an amicable discussion in areas of cooperation between two universities.

“This morning we had a delegation from Zetech University that came to visit us and explore chances of joint work or collaborative work between our two universities of Zetech and the University of Upper Nile,” Prof. Yol said.

“Integrated school of higher learning is found to work together jointly to tackle a problem facing the country like political problem, economic, social and environmental problem. These are the areas researchers and academics work together and do research to find out the solution to the problem facing people in the country,” he added.

He added that they had received a memorandum of understanding draft from Zetech delegation which they would amend and agree on the areas of collaboration before it will be signed into a working document.

However, the Vice-Chancellor of Zetech, Prof. Njenga Munene said the meeting was successful and that they had discussed mainly the areas of possible collaboration between the two universities.

Prof. Munene stressed that the management of Upper Nile University would review the memorandum of understanding select areas of interest that they would want us to cooperate.

Yesterday, the University of Juba and a Kenyan-based Zetech University announced their willingness to enter into an agreement to establish a joint School of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

According to Vice-Chancellor of Juba University, Prof. John Akec Apurot and his counterpart Prof. Njenga Munene J, Vice-Chancellor of Zetech University said the cooperation is meant not only to promote tourism and hospitality in the country but in whole East Africa region.