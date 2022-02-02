Upper Nile University launches postgraduate studies

By Bida Elly David

The Upper Nile University has launched a postgraduate studies program for the first time in the history of the university.

UNU which is currently operating in Juba due to the 2013 conflict, launched the program.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the Vice-Chancellor of Upper Nile University Prof. Marial Awou Yol, said that the arrangements for the establishment of the post-graduate studies programs have repeatedly been interrupted by a number of challenges but was finally gone through yesterday.

“The University developed the process of establishing the undergraduate Studies program long time ago but was interrupted by a number of challenges which included 2013 war and the pandemic that paused most activities for almost a year. Despite the challenges we went through, we never failed to withstand our journey until today.”

He said that the launch of the program would enable students and others who would like to join it to equip themselves with vast knowledge as they undertake post-graduate studies.

He explained that the vision for establishing the program was to aspire students to become national leaders through the introduction of education programs to produce skills for innovation and creativity.

He said that the college of post-graduate studies was one of the units in the university which came into existence in 2008 and became crippled in 2013 due to the calamities that arose from the civil war.

He added that the program would start with three programs such as English and Literature, and Agriculture and forestry then follow others.

‘’It is the first time for the University to introduce post-graduate studies after 14 years of struggle. It was one of the crucial Units in the University that came into existence in 2008 and became crippled in 2013 due to the war and later on pandemic making people to stop activities for a couple of years. The program shall start with three faculties which include English and Literature, Agriculture and Forestry,’’ he said.

Yoanes Edward Odhok, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for academic affairs in his remarks stressed that the university would have established post-graduate studies since 1991after its establishment but it never happened because South Sudanese were labeled as second-class citizens in academic programs by the Sudanese government.

Edward added that the program will boost economic activities in the region, particularly South Sudan since it involved faculty of agriculture and forestry.

“Through the program, we shall use our students to conduct research on the economic movement in order for us to gain identity in the entire world towards economic boost since agriculture and forestry are major areas of concern in the Country at the moment,’’ Edward said

DrJusto Wani, a representative from the Ministry of Higher Education in his part appreciated the initiative taken by Upper Nile University to establish the postgraduate studies, saying that with the presence of the professors, the program shall be the best as far as their activities are concerned.