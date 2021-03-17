Upper Nile Governor appoints Mayor

By John Agok

The governor of Upper Nile State on Monday applied his first gubernatorial decree in appointing the Mayor of Malakal.

In the letter seen by Juba Monitor, Budhok Anyang Kur cited that the Gubernatorial decree no: 01/2021 for the appointment of Malakal City Mayor and shall come into force on the date of its signature by the Governor.

In exercise of the powers conferred upon me under article 99 (2) A of the Transitional Constitution of Upper Nile state 2011 and in reference with Presidential Decree no. 05/2021 dated on 05th February 2021.

“I, Lt Gen.Budhok Ayang Anei Kur, Governor of Upper Nile state do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Decree for the appointment of Hon. Francis Nynyang Awok Ajang as Mayor of Malakal city of Upper Nile state. Issued under my hand and the seal of Upper Nile State government on this Fifteen day of March 2021 AD”. It read

This is the first Gubernatorial Decree ever since the appointment of the Budhok Anyang Anei Kur on the SPLM /IO party favor.

Upper Nile State Government has become fourth among seven states to have appointment of Town Mayor.

These seven States will commencethe service delivery among other activities in regards to fully formation of (R-TGONU) at all states levels.