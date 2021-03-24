Up to 80,000 people access clean water

By Wek Atak Kacjang

At least 80,000 people have received clean drinking water to reduce inadequate access of clean water and improved sanitation and hygiene in Nyakuron.

The project was started by Nile Hope, a NationalNon-Governmental Organization from September 2018 up to the date for hand over to the government.

While addressing the media, the Minister for Water Resource and Irrigation Manawa Peter Gatkuoth, said that the mandate of the government of national unity is to maintain peace and security, guarantee the rule of law and provide services to the people of South Sudan.

“I appreciate Nile Hope for their support towards the people of South Sudan. The national government and its partners will work closely to reduce the prices of water to them because people are paying a lot of money for one drum of water,” Gatkuoth said.

The Chairman of PETRONAS, AnuarBin Ismail, South Sudan NGO Forum official opened two centres of water yard in Nyakuron West.

However, the Chairman of PETRONAS Ismail added that it is very important for the people to get access to clean water.

Meanwhile the Nile Hope Country Director, Paul Biel revealed that more than 310,000 refugees and asylum seekers will lack access to sufficient and quality WASH services.

Limited physical infrastructure, sub-national violence, and recurring flooding in most parts of the country functioning as drivers that further lead to the deterioration of WASH standards.

“Livingstandards and wellbeing of an estimated 5.6million people will be negatively affected due to inadequate access to clean water and improved sanitation and hygiene practices. Only 36% of the households are expected to have access to an improved water source without facing any protection concerns,”Biel said.

He added that the remaining 64% will rely on unimproved or surface water sources resulting in protection concerns.

“As I speak today, Nile Hope WASH department will ensure access to safe drinking water for all. With continued support from PETRONAS, Nile Hope has managed to increase access to safe drinking water for over 80000 people in Juba through the installation of 15 motorized solar water yards. Allwith Operational tanks with a capacity of 27 cubic meters,” Biel said.

He added that despite this remarkable success, a lot of effort is needed to ensure more people access this essential commodity. As we gather today to celebrate World Water Day.

Biel urgedall partners and donors to continue supporting Nile Hope to ensure that we achieve our goals.

Nile Hope is a national NGO founded in 2004 and operates in five States across the country as well as Central Equatoria, Warrap, Upper Nile, Jonglei and Western Bahr el Ghazal.