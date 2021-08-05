UNMISS Welcomes the Swearing-in of MPs

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) yesterday welcomed the swearing-in of 504 members of the Revitalized Transitional National Legislative Assembly and 84 members of the Council of States as a positive step forward in the peace process in the country.

In a press release extended to Juba Monitor, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysomsaid that,legislature is responsible for passing new laws and reforms that are vital for the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement, including the permanent constitution-making process and preparations for elections at the end of the transitional period.

“The appointment of the country’s first female Speaker, Jemma NunuKumba, was also a notable achievement given the target set in the peace agreement for 35 percent representation for women in governance structures.It is very pleasing to see the new members sworn in and we look forward to the legislature becoming fully operational in the coming days,” Haysom added.

He added that UNMISS was confident that the members would tackle their busy legislative agenda with energy and enthusiasm given that there was still much work to meet the benchmarks set by the peace agreement.

Earlier this year, UN Security Council extended the mandate of the UNMISS until 15 March 2022.

Acting under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2567 by which it decided that the Mission’s mandate was designed to advance a three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war, build a durable peace and support inclusive and accountable governance and free, fair and peaceful elections in line with the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan.

The mandate of UNMISS also extends to the creation of conditions that are conducive to the delivery of humanitarian assistance, supporting implementation of the RevitalizedPeace Agreement and the South Sudan peace process, as well as monitoring, investigating and reporting on violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights.

The Council decided to maintain the Mission’s overall forces levels at a ceiling of 17,000 troops including 2,101 police, and 88 Corrections officers. However, the Council expressed its readiness to consider adjusting those levels on the basis of security conditions on the ground and implementation of priorities by the Government of South Sudan and all relevant actors.

The prioritiesinclude provision of security to re-designated ProtectionofCivilian Sites (PoCS) in the manner consistent with international human rights law and international humanitarian law, ending all obstructions that hamper the Mission’s ability to monitor and investigate human rights violations and abuses, and initiating a permanent constitution-making process.