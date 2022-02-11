UNMISS stands to support Gov’t’s primary activities

By Bida Elly David

The United Nations Mission yesterday promised to stand firm in support of the Government to towards meeting the humanitarian needs of the Citizens.

Briefing the participants during the RJMEC meeting on the United Nations’ report , Huang Cong, the deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General pointed out that South Sudan has been faced with number of challenges such as continuation in inter-communal conflicts,

Huang pointed out that flooding, Insecurity and covid-19 pandemic continued to interrupt the fragile humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

Furthermore, he added that since 2020, an estimated 835000 people have been affected by affecting different levels of flooding in which vulnerability of climatic change has been experienced by the Country purportedly.

He said in Bentiu and Rubkona, floodwater from the last rain season has not yet receded and with the rainy season soon approaching, additional flooding would be catastrophic.

Huang echoed that the United Nations would continue building efforts in order to mitigate the Situation through urgent intervention and collaboration between the government, the United Nations and the International Community to save lives.

In continuation, Huang stated that the early analysis for 2022 stated that the overall humanitarian need would continue to grow and humanitarian assistance would remain a priority.

UNIMISS with its capability does its best to support the government in its primary responsibility to support civilians.

However, Huang stated that the early analysis for 2022 stated that the overall humanitarian need would continue to grow and humanitarian assistance would remain a priority.

They congratulated RJMEC for having played a bigger role amid running the peace process until now and promised to help in different ways to ensure that citizens meet their humanitarian needs.

He called on the government to de-escalate the situation , protect its citizens and end impunity for cycles of violence and UNMISS would continue to work closely with the States and the National Authorities, grass root communities and stockholders of the local peace process to promote peace through dialogue and reconciliation.

