Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
UNMISS report on extrajudicial killing, a propaganda

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Warrap State government said that the report issued by the human rights division of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) that it had documented cases of extrajudicial killings was propaganda and unfounded.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the State Minister of Information, Ring Deng Adding said the charge written by UNMISS on extrajudicial execution was propaganda.

“The State government calls on UNMISS and other international organizations who may be convinced by the statement not to make allegations regarding the situation in the state,” he said. 

He added that the culprits were in different prisons from six counties in the State waiting for trial in accordance to the South Sudan Constitution.

“State government urges civil population and other international communities to treat UNMISS press release as false accusation in Warrap and continue working for peaceful co-existence in the State for the welfare of the people of South Sudan and State in particular,” Ading said.

On 26, July, the World Mission said in a report that in March theydocumented at least 14 incidences of extrajudicial killings in WarrapState alone, resulting in the execution of 29 males, including boys and elderly men.

The report indicated that the victims were allegedly removed from prisonsand Police custody and brought before local officials for sentencing.Eyewitnesses reported that some men were taken to remote areas, tied to trees, and executed by fire squad.

In some instances, their bodies were reportedly left on the trees as an example to the community.It had also been reported that 13 people had been arbitrarily executed since mid-June at the instruction of State officials in Cueibet and Rumbek East counties in Lakes State.

Earlier, special representative for South Sudan and Head of the UNMISS Mr. Nicholas Haysom said that the extrajudicial execution was deeply disturbing. People who were accused of crimes had the right to a fair trial as part of a formal judicial process. They should not be subject to the random judgment of government or traditional leaders but should be killed in front of their family members.

