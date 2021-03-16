jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 16th, 2021
HomeOpinionUNMISS intensifies peace building in Jonglei
Opinion

UNMISS intensifies peace building in Jonglei

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

 The establishment of new temporary bases, intensified patrols, support for peacebuilding and investment in basic services is helping reduce violence in the Jonglei region of South Sudan after hundreds of people were killed and abducted in a wave of military-style attacks by community-based militias last year.

A new report by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) investigated brutal attacks by armed Dinka, Nuer and Murle groups in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) between January and August 2020.

During the violence, thousands of fighters from Dinka, Nuer and Murle organized militias, dressed in a mix of military and civilian clothing, conducted planned and coordinated attacks on villages in broad daylight, indiscriminately killing people with machetes, knives, AK-47s and, on some occasions, rocket-propelled grenades.

These attacks had devastating consequences. More than 738 people were killed and 320 wounded, 686 women and children were abducted, and at least 39 women were raped.

“This kind of violence is driven by economic desperation after people lost their lives, homes and cattle during flooding as well as long delays in the peace process, including the failure to appoint local governors and administrators for many months,” said the Head of UNMISS, David Shearer. “This power vacuum opened opportunities for spoilers and national figures who exploited local tensions and fueled the conflict.”

At the time, UNMISS rapidly deployed peacekeepers to the affected areas and has since established numerous temporary bases to deter further violence. It is working with political and traditional leaders to promote reconciliation, facilitating peace conferences, and supporting the release of abducted women and children. A peacebuilding trust fund is also being used to improve basic services amongst the affected communities.

The report found that at least 50 traditional chiefs and spiritual leaders as well as military and political elites directly or indirectly supported the community-based militias involved in this violence. Members of Government and opposition forces also actively participated in the fighting according to their kinship or in a calculated move to reinforce political alliances and widen divisions that risk undermining the 2018 peace agreement. The South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) failed to stop the violence and there has been no attempt to hold those responsible accountable.

In its response to the report, the Government of South Sudan said it condemned the alleged crimes committed in Greater Jonglei in the “strongest possible terms and wishes to see anyone involved brought to justice”. However, it disputed the involvement of SSPDF personnel in the attacks and the allegation that political and administrative elites supported the community-based militias. The Government also highlighted action taken to combat the violence, including the establishment of governance structures at the state and county levels.

In its recommendations, the report urges the Government to investigate all allegations of human rights violations and abuses and to prosecute those responsible. State-owned weapons should be kept in secure storage facilities to prevent theft and to ensure that members of Government forces cannot supply them to community-based militias. Immediate and strong steps should also be taken to facilitate the release and reunification of abducted women and children with their families.

You Might Also Like

Editorial

Authorities should work hard to get solutions to COVID – 19

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor According to reports in the newspapers yesterday, the rates of COVID-19 are increasing in the states than in Juba City which is very dangerous.The informationis really distressingSouth Sudanese. There may be reasons for this. It could be due to lack of enough information to the people in the states or majority of the people are ignoring rules of the Ministry of Health and World Health Organization (WHO} which requires that people should keep social distances, wash hands with soap and clean water and...
Editorial

HOW WISDOM COOLED A SITUATION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo When l met this young man, l had only one thing to do to him. I had to console him and talk some words of wisdom into his head as an elder. The young man was so annoyed and frustrated with what he termed as nagging by his parents to be of good example, like so and so, and go out and make money “big money”. He did not know what to do and asked himself why his parents were so hard on...
Opinion

The longer we anticipate the vaccine, the higher the cases surge

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Malek Arol Dhieu Countries that have rushed to buy the vaccine now have their cases slowed down and have resumed their normal activities as usual. It is 4 months now or so after the vaccine was developed and put in market but other countries severely affected by the virus are not seen serious about buying the vaccine. South Sudan, though not serious, has cut its teeth to buying the vaccine soon, going as far as mentioning AstraZeneca vaccine as the proven vaccine to use for vaccinating South Sudanese. The...
Opinion

Steps towards quality education

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Mabior Majok. When South Sudan certificate of secondary education examination touched down in Juba International Airport (JIA) from the United Kingdom on 8th March 2021, and immediately handed over to the National Security and the National police services for protection, it sends a good message to the minds of South Sudanese and restore the lost hope in the Ministry of General Education and Instructions. Examination leakage has almost been a normal Thing in South Sudan. One could easily then find the National examination on the streets of Juba,...
error: Content is protected !!