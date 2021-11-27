UNMISS hands over Yei upgraded freedom square

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) on Wednesday handed over upgraded Yei freedom square to the local authorities in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State.

The UNMISS quick impact project with implementing partner CEPO fulfilled the fifty thousand US dollars’ project after a request from the minister of information and local government to Yei River County.

Speaking during the handover event Agreey Cyrus Kanyikwa Commissioner of Yei River County mentioned that the space would continue for conducting peaceful activities.

He called on the public to use the field for development, unity,harmony and promotion of peace.

“This is a freedom square and it will remain for any activity that anybody wants to perform to bring peace, harmony and development.it is a freedom square that makes us live in peace and harmony. If you want to play football, you are welcome, you want to dance or preach the word of God so that we hear the message of God, you are welcome, but don’t bring us evil here because it is not for evil.it is for people who promote peace. If it is used as a centre of conflict, the people of Yei say you go and fall together with the sun,” said Kanyikwa.

Director General for the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport Moga Franco Wani, encouraged the youth in taking the ground as an opportunity to improve cohesion.

He further called for maintenance of the facility and discouraged on the view of changing freedom square into the names of football association.

“I want to say to the young people of Yei River County that this moment is one of the remarkable moment that you should know as an opportunity because there are three things that get into us, especially cohesion among yourselves, number two you are given an environment that is already protected. The most important thing that I want to urge is that the maintenance of this facility is the primary responsibility of the local football association and I want to urge you that the idea of changing this freedom square to the name of the football association should not encouraged,” noted the director general for the ministry of culture youth and sports.

At the same time, Central Equatoria State Deputy Governor Sarah Nene urged the people of Yei to utilize the freedom square in fostering peace.

She called for UNMISS support in constructing more freedom squares in counties of Central Equatoria State.

“So, this freedom square is for the people of Yei River County. Let us exercise it well because the freedom square is bringing peace to our communities when they use it and interact with themselves and peace will prevail here.we want to urge the UNMISS to construct the same grounds in other counties so that people don’t look at the leadership of Governor Adil that is not bias in the activities centred in one county,” requested the deputy governor.