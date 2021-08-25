UNMISS hands over classrooms in Eastern Equatoria

By Bida Elly David

United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) yesterday handed over three new classrooms to the community of Eny if in Eastern Equatoria State.

UMISS is one of the peacekeeping body among the UN Agencies whichsometimes back made a project proposaldesigned to establish schools in urban areas that could not access education due to poor infrastructure and flood.

Upon implementing one of their projects of building a school in Eastern Equatoria, they handed it officially to the community for immediate strategic usage.

According to IkokiEsthe, awomen representative living in the area, children, especially the young ones face difficulties in covering journeys to the urban schools during rainy season. She thanked UNMISS for having responded in handing over the classrooms to enable rural pupils get access to learning.

“Always when rain falls, it is difficult for school children to cross river Kinette to their centres of learning. I appreciate the initiative taken by UNMISSincluding other peace keepers in promoting education in the rural area’’ she said.

She added that the block of classrooms built for the nursery and primary school is one of the peacekeeping mission’s Quick Impact Projects, initiatives aimed at quickly and inexpensively improving the living conditions of communities in need. The new structure, worth 50,000 USD, was built by Child Mentor Africa, a national organisation.

Some 200 keen learners from villages in the Ifwotupayam (administrative division) are set to benefit from the new facilities, with the communities hoping to add a few more classrooms in future.

“This community-driven school will be fully assisted by the State Ministry of Education and its partners. You will be provided with textbooks and incentives for the teaching staff,” affirmed Oliha Gabriel, the Director General of the ministry.

On his part, Anthony Nwapa, Acting Head of the peacekeeping mission’s field office in Torit, stressed the importance of education for everyone, both towns and in rural areas.

“We will not fail you. We will continue to work with you to help develop communities in South Sudan,” he said.

Since 2012, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has financed 26 Quick Impact Projects in Eastern Equatoria State. Previous initiatives include water sanitation facilities, courts, medical centres, police posts and water pipelines.