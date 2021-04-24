UNMISS donates two ambulances to Bor hospital

By Deng Ghai Deng

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has donated a new brand ambulance and two generators to Bor hospital.

The handing-over ceremony which was attended by the National Minister of Health, Elizabeth Acuei also included the handing over of a nine room-building constructed by UNMISS to be used for the Outpatients Department.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Medical Director of Bor State hospital,Dr. Bol Chaw Manyang, said the donation of the ambulance will help in transporting patients with critical cases from their residences to the hospital.

“Today has been a special day in the history of the State because our partners, the South Korean contingency and the UNMISS have constructed a new building as the OPD,” he said

He added that the construction started last year and the building was completed in February, and today on the 21st of April, it was handed over to the hospital and the state Ministry of Health.

“The donation was witnessed by the National Minister for health Elizabeth Achuei, Jonglei state deputy governor Antipas Nyok Kucha and the State Health Minister Atong Kuol Manyang. “What happened today actually is good; they also handed over brand new ambulance that will be used for transporting patients from their residences to the hospital and two new generators.” Chaw stated.

However, Jonglei State Health Minister Atong Kuol Manyang applauded the help by the UNMISS saying the medical equipment will health in the improvement of health services at the hospital.

“We are grateful to our partners for their Support. UNMISS has always been working with us and helping in various ways such as the setting up of solar lights in the streets, offering vocational trainings and the repairing of the dyke.” Manyang said

She urged the UNMISS to also help the hospital with the construction of concrete fence.