UNMISS -Disrespectful to the government

With UNMISS planning to renew its mandate next month, the Minister of Telecommunication and Postal Service who is also the government’s spokesperson, Michael Makuei Lueth yesterday revealed that the U.N body had never been respectful to the country and the people even when invited to discuss or negotiate issues they would always go-ahead to do whatever they wanted without giving an ear.

“These are people who have never been respectful to us and even when we say let them not renew the mandate. Let us negotiate, they will go ahead and renew it without our consent,” Makuei said.

He stated that the UNMISS mandate was in the Status of Force Agreement (SOFA) agreement. The Minister was responding to Juba Monitor on the impending UNMISS mandate which is expected to be renewed next month.

In the meantime the policy analyst with Institute for Social Policy and Research, Boboya James said that UNMISS renewing their mandate was not bad because it had been in the country for so many years, adding their presence in the country had created confidence in most areas that had been affected by war

“UNMISS being here provides hope for most of the South Sudanese since it is a large UN body in the country. The renewal is good news,”

He added there must be a review on UNIMISS mandate in response to the allegation that it was violating human rights in the country since it had large armed forces which turned economic power in creating a lot of community problems “I think it should be dealt with, what should be done is that there is need for having a renewed leadership for UNMISS in the country,” he added.

He added that there should be an independent body within UNMISS monitoring malpractice but in all “we don’t want to see UNIMISS that only caries water but UNMISS that provides services”.

He said for UNMISS not consulting the government, it was not a request but United Nation Security Council mandate, who passed a resolution that there was a conflict in South Sudan and for it to reduce there was a need to have a body.

UNMISS is the continuation of the UNMISS With one S when the comprehensive agreement was signed by then Southern Sudan and later UNIMISS continued.

However, some of the UNMISS mandates include supporting consolidation and thereby fostering longer-term state-building and economic development.

Supporting the government of the Republic of South Sudan in exercising its responsibilities for conflict prevention, mitigation, resolution and protection of civilians