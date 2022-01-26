UNMISS condemns killing in Jonglei

By Fatuma Asha Ali

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has condemned the recent killing inBaidit payam of Jonglei state.

According to a release extended to Juba Monitoryesterday, the UNMISS spokesperson, Linda Tom said that the United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) has strongly condemned the attacks on civilians and urged groups and individuals to take immediate action to avoid further escalations that will endanger vulnerable people.

The spokesperson said while the protection of civilians is the primary responsibility of the government, UNMISS remains committed to supporting the authorities and the people of South Sudan to ensure the protection of civilians and to build durable peace, including through the implementation of the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

“All efforts must be made to restore calm, refrain from engaging in further violence and to promote peace and reconciliation. Any surge in sub-national violence will have a devastating effect on communities that have already been impacted by flooding, covid-19 pandemic and recurring conflict,’’the spokesperson stated

Jonglei Civil Society Network (JCSN), Chairperson,Bol Deng Bol, in a release extended to juba monitor said that the heartbreaking phenomenon is not only for the people of Baidit payam but also the people of jonglei state at large.

“I would like to urge the people of Jonglei state to maintain vigilance, particularly at outskirt of Bor town”, he said.

He appealed to the government of jonglei state to maximize security, especially in the counties, payams and bomas in order to deter and mitigate incidences of the magnitude on the vulnerable people.

According to various independent sources including the independent Human Rights Commission, on 23rd January this week, armed youth from the Murle community carried out attack and cattle raid in Dungrut and Machined villages.

‘’We have learned of a devastating attack by armed elements, suspected to have come from the neighboring greater Pibor administrative area on the people of Baidit payam.’’ Bol said

According to the report, 31 people passed on with 28 gunned down on a spot [26 young men and 2 women] and 3 children drawn including a specified number of cattle raided. 17 people sustained injuries and were immediately evacuated to Bor state Hospital.

The attackers also burnt down houses and at least five houses looted andPeople fled seeking shelter in nearby bushes.