UNMISS Chief condemned Tombura attack

The Special Representative of theSecretary General to the UN Nicholas Haysom yesterday condemned the deteriorating security situation in Tombura, Yambio of Western Equatoria state, calling upon the government to contain the situation before it deteriorated.

Mr.Haysom made the remarks during the 18th R-JMEC meeting in Juba yesterday.

He acknowledged the increase of vulnerability across the country, given the unprecedented communal conflicts, the covid-19 pandemic, and climate change which continued to have a devastating effect on food security on the entire population.

Haysom urged the government to protect citizens from being displaced due to political violence and hold accountable the perpetrators.

“Government to intervene in the emerging insecurity in Tombura, which was of great concern as it was affecting humanitarian assistance to those displaced people due to continued political violence,” he said.

He admitted that South Sudan had become the world’s worst state for the killing of humanitarian workers.

“South Sudan become the worst state in the world record for killing and kidnapping of humanitarian workers in the line of duty. Government is to be held accountable for not bringing the perpetrators to book in a bid to decrease the political violence in the country,” he added.

However, R-JMEC Interim Chairperson Maj. Gen Charles Tai Gituai urged the government to release resources in implementing the peace deal.

Gen. Gituai also asked for the swearing-in of parliamentarians to expedite some protocols, especially in permanent constitution-making.

“We call upon the government to release necessary resources in implementing some chapters in R-ARCSS. We wanted to see the swearing-in of Revitalized-National Transitional Legislative Assembly(R-NTLA),” he underscored.