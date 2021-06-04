UNMISS Chief calls for inclusive constitution

By John Agok

The UN Special Representative Secretary General Mr. Nicholas Haysom yesterday re-echoed his call for inclusivity in the on-going Permanent Constitution –Making process and urged parties to be committed in implementing the peace deal of 2018.

Haysom told media during his first conference after spending six weeks in South Sudan since his appointment to replace his predecessor David Shearer.

He touched on the aspects of Constitution making process, borders issues and how to respond on hotspots in the security dire situation.

He revealed that, the Security situation is fragile despite the peace deal in South Sudan.

“Constitution – making process must be inclusive by meeting people’s huge expectations on how they wanted to be governed and ensure that , this upcoming permanent constitution can bring durable peace in the Country just to pave way for free and fair elections”, he said.

He pledged to support in monitoring closely the process of constitution making that would lead to democratic and good governance.

“UNMISS will support and continue to monitor parties delegates that are tasked to conform this people expected permanent constitution-making process”, he added.

Haysom reaffirmed the mission commitment by supporting peace process and continue to protect the civilians across the Country.

“The mission mandate will continue to support peace process in South Sudan by deploying its troops to hotspots areas.

We encourage parties to R-ARCSS to make bold decision in graduating Unifying forces to maintain security”, he concluded.

United Nation Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) chief Mr. Nicholas Haysom had served for twenty years in both Sudans as the UN special Envoy and now serving in South Sudan for at least six Weeks after taking over from his predecessor Mr. David Shearer this year.