jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, September 8th, 2021
HomeNational NewsUNMISS calls upon political leaders to urgently quell fighting in Tambura
National NewsNews

UNMISS calls upon political leaders to urgently quell fighting in Tambura

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

PRESS RELEASE

 The United Nations Mission in South Sudan is appealing to national and local leaders to resolve tensions in Tambura and the wider Western Equatoria region after a fresh outbreak of fighting.

Yesterday, there were reports of sporadic shooting between groups in Tambura, endangering the lives of civilians, creating the risk of further displacement, and increasing humanitarian needs. The latest incident follows rising tension and violence over the past few months.

“We are urging those engaged in the conflict to end the fighting so that security can be restored,” said the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General, Nicholas Haysom. “It is also vital that political leaders at the national and local level take urgent action to resolve tensions and bring communities together to avoid further loss of life, homes, and livelihoods.”

“The insecurity is having a significant impact on civilians, with over 40,000 people forced to flee their homes,” said Haysom. “This is increasing demand for humanitarian assistance at a time when resources are already stretched. Aid workers are also finding themselves caught in the crossfire while trying to carry out their critical tasks. Authorities must do more to ensure that humanitarians have safe and unhindered access to those in need.”

Primary responsibility for protecting civilians lies with national and state governments. However, UNMISS is doing all it can, within its capabilities, to help deter violence and build peace in the affected areas of Western Equatoria.

The Mission has extended the duration of the temporary base that it established in Tambura several weeks ago when fighting first broke out. This has enabled peacekeepers to carry out day and night patrols and to provide a protective presence for civilians, including displaced families.  On the justice front, UNMISS is providing technical support and capacity building for rule of law, institutions and is liaising closely with the Chief Justice on plans to deploy judges and mobile courts to the areas affected by violence

UNMISS will continue supporting various reconciliation and peace building activities, bringing together political and security actors, civil society, traditional and faith-based leaders, and community members. To reduce incidents of hate speech and support the spreading of peace messages.

You Might Also Like

News

Over 30,000 primary teachers to receive motivational package

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By James Atem Kuir Up to 33,000 primary teachers across the country would begin receiving 21,400 SSP incentive each for the last time as the donor, EU ended the “motivational package ‘program. The one-time cash incentive  covering the months of May, June and July will be paid out by the children agency, UNICEF to the teachers beginning this week, under a new initiative dubbed ‘OUTRECAH’ in its first phase payment. The second phase of payment would begin in November which targets 7,540 teachers in extremely remote locations across the country....
News

Stakeholders urged to finalize drafting constitution making bill

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Tereza Jeremiah Chuei The Deputy Speaker of the Revitalized Transitional Legislative Assembly Nathaniel Oyet Pierino had urged stakeholders, particularly the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs among others to finalize drafting  the Constitution Making Bill, 2021. Speaking during the workshop organized by UNMISS, Nathaniel Oyet said that, the constitution making bill would be presented to the Minister of  Justice and Constitutional affairs  when the drafting is concluded. Furthermore, one of the MPs, Bol Joseph Agau said, the significance of the  Bill was the bed rock of having law that...
News

Eighteen students to benefit from Turkish scholarship

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By William Madouk Garang At least eighteen students have been selected to benefit from fully paid Turkish scholarships to various universities in various faculties in Turkey. Since 2013, Turkey provided scholarships to a number of 156 students to different universities and colleges, including medical science, engineering, and mining among many others. Speaking to the media,  he Turkish Ambassador, Erdem Matufapplauded the new accepted students and urged them to work hard and be ambassadors of the two countries. “Turkey had been granting these scholarships for the last eight years, up to...
error: Content is protected !!