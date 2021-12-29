Unknown gunmen killed a young man in Aweil

By William Madouk Garang

A 31-year old man who was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in Mathiang residential area in Aweil died on Monday after sustaining serious gunshot injuries.

It was gathered that two unknown gunmen tailed the deceased closely and after they identified him, they beat him and fired three bullets on him, one on his chest and two on his lower back.

The late disclosed to the police before his last breath at 3:00 AM that he didn’t know those aggressors and the reason for targeting him but he believed that the assailants might have an intention of killing him.

On a phone interview with Juba Monitor, Northern Bahr el Ghazal Police mouthpiece, Capt. GuotGuotAkol confirmed the incident said that the reason for killing was not yet clear but it seems they might have a glitch.

“At least, it was yesterday [Monday] morning at around 2:45 AM where the two armed people killed a 31-year old young man in his Shisha shop at Mathiang residential area. The security organs are now exerting their efforts to make sure that culprits are brought to book,” Akol said.

“Police are still on search of these two people but the eyewitnesses that were there are now investigated and, of course they will be the eyewitnesses to proof the case later,” he clarified.

“We don’t have any fatal accident registered so far only minor [road] traffic accidents occurred but there is no any life threatening road traffic accident registered,” he added.

Akol stated that the general security situation in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state is completely calm and peaceful and there were no any disturbances from local teenagers known as niggas.

“The celebration went on well without any disturbance from niggas and without any fight from the [niggas] group, not like other years that they used to fight among themselves. So, there is no any case registered in regards to niggas activities,” Akol stressed.

He cited that thesepositive moves came after the police launched a massive awareness campaign of eminent dangers of these youths and exposed their leaders and groups names.

“According to eyewitnesses that were there, it was an intentional killing as it seems like they were having problems with the late confirmed before his last breath,” he concluded.