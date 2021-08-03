jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021
News

Unknown gunmen kidnapped 14 year-old girl

By Elia Joseph Loful

Unknown assailants kidnapped a fourteen-year-old girl along Mongiri-Lafon road last week.

According to a press statement obtained by Juba Monitor, Tennet Youth Union chairperson in Juba, Osfaldo Cirino stated that the girl was leaving Juba back to Arilo Payam via Lafon County last week when the vehicle they were traveling in got stuck on the way.

The abducted girl, identified as Takaya Elia decided to return to Juba with Esther Karlo but fell into an ambush of the Abductors on their way. Mongiri which is Located in Central Equatoria State borders Lafon to the East.

Ms. Esther Karlo narrated that they decided to return to Juba after realizing that the distance to their home area Arilo was still a long distance.

“We left from Gumbo Shirikat Juba to Lafon County on 20-7-2021. On the way, our vehicle got stuck on the road between Mogiri and Kuricik. We spent four days on the way. Later we decided to return to Juba because our area Arilo was still far. I and the young girl, Takaya Elia spent one night sleeping on the way before proceeding to Juba the following day,” Ms. Karlo said.

She revealed that they fell in an ambush of eight (8) unknown armed men who later abducted the girl and left her alone at the scene. Sheaddedthat there was nobody nearby to rescue them from the criminals.

The woman said she was later assisted by a good Samaritan on the way who helped her to reach Juba.

The Youth chairperson Osfaldo Cirino condemned the act committed by the perpetrators describing it as an evil practice.

“On behave of Tennet General Youth Union leadership and on my own behalf, we condemn this incident in strongest terms possible and warn the perpetrators to cease the evil activities. We are informing those who are doing these practices to return the child safely,” Mr. Cirino said.

The youth leader urged the government to investigate and trace the whereabouts of the assailants adding that security forces should be stationed along the Mongiri-Lafon County Road.

The Mongiri-Lafon Road had been experiencing cases of child abduction in the recent months. In December last year, the local media reported that three children aged 14 and 15 years respectively were abducted along Mogiri-Juba and Lafon road while they were travelling to Juba for Christmas.

