University students call for justice

By: Peter Gatkuoth

The University of Juba students have called for justice over last year’s shooting of their fellow student Mary Agau who is still recovering from the alleged bullets by the security personnel.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, a third year student, School of Social and Economic Studies, Wilson Mayor Adiong said they went to the Minister of Interior as representatives of students and the Minister of Interior Michael Chiangjiek told us that they have apprehended the criminal and up to now the criminal is in police custody, he is a member of security personnel here in Juba.

“We went to the Minister, he told us that those people are in police custody up to now but we are worried, why does it take long for justice to take action, our sister up to now is still suffering, we also take this opportunity take the gentlemen who have shot our sister to court, we take this opportunity to appeal to the Minister of Interior to make sure that gentlemen who was caught last year is taken to court,” Mayor said.

However, a third year student School of Social and Economic Studies, Chan Deng Maror said they were really confuses the way they do things, the students who were graduated in 2017/2018 and up to now they are still there, no authority has come and asked them why they were still there and for the rule of hostel, the students who have graduated has 6month to prepare themselves to go if he has no home. There is no action taken that is why they are still there.

“We always report about this on daily basis, but the deanship of students Affairs does not answer our calls, last year we reported about this when students were about to fight in the hostel of the students who have graduated in 2016 and one who was admitted in the first year were about to fight,” he said.

He added that they went to the administration of the University of Juba more especially the deanship of students’ Affairs, but they did not tell us anything about that, they don’t response to us.