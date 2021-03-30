University receives SSP 10 M plus fees cheque

By Yiep Joseph

The University of Juba yesterday received a cheque worth SSP 10,526,400 million from South Sudan National Youth Union as fees payment for 240 vulnerable students.

Due to last year’s fees increment at the University of Juba, the national youth union office promised to carryout fund raising to helpthose students who cannot manage to pay their tuition fees.

In the handover ceremony attended by the university administration and the students (beneficiaries) that took place at national youth union premises yesterday, GolaBoyaGola the Chairperson ofthe National Youth Union acknowledged and appreciated the 10,526,400 South Sudanese Poundsgiven to the union by Trinity Energy Company.

The cheque was officially handed over to Rev Dr. Milton Melingasuk the director for international cooperation and Alumni Affairs in the University of Juba.

“With the help of the secretariat of education and the University of Juba administration, we managed to get this money from Trinity Energy Company,” Gola said.

He appreciated Trinity Energy, the education secretariat, the university administration and the student’s forum for their cooperation in the process of helping the vulnerable students who cannot manage to pay their tuition fees.

He extended his appreciation to everyone who stood andgave support during the process of raising fund for the vulnerable students in the University of Juba.

“We promised to help when students were trying to remove the vice chancellor due to fees increment in the University of Juba,” Gola said.

He mentioned that the fees put on the students by the University administration is for the development of the university and therefore students should work hard to pay tuition fees.

Rev. Dr. Milton Melingasuk the director for international cooperation and Alumni Affairsat the University of Juba appreciated the Trinity energy company for their kind hearted support to the national youth union as a way of helping the vulnerable students who cannot pay their fees in the university.

“We in the University of Juba, our vision is to transform the society through giving skills and empower students with knowledge so that they can be efficient in service delivery,” Dr. Milton said.

He encouraged the students (beneficiaries) to work very hard in order to achieve their goal at the university.

Dr. Milton encouraged the national youth union to maintain their spirit of helping the vulnerable students and put more effort to help more students.

On the other hand, Kwathker Joshua Otor, the chairperson for Juba University Students Forum appreciated the effort made by the national youth union for helping the students.

KereneMawichnyun. K who was one of the beneficiaries stated that the move will help the students to work hard and perform very well in their academic.

He appreciated the university administration for their cooperation with the national youth union to pay their fees.