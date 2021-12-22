University re-opens after two years’ closure

By Jacob Bol Mayar

The University of Dr. John Garang Memorial of Science and Technology in Jonglei State on Monday has announced the re-opening of the University after two years of closure due to some different challenges such as Covid-19 and lack of the food contractors to the University.

Prof. Abraham MatocDhal,the Vice Chancellor for Dr. John Garang Memorial University of Science and Technology said the university would open its academic year on the third week of January next year, and the issue of food which had affected the University by then, the food is going to be provided because food contractors are paid.

“We are about to build the lectures halls to accommodate the Covid-19 protocol such as social distancing and tuition fee has some differences compared to previous academic years because of economic crisis in the country and he added that the student has to come to university with 70% of the tuition fee,” said Matoc.

He urged the students to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 as mandated and the students should come to the university bearing the vaccination cards or get vaccinated in order to attend the lectures at the university and abide to the preventive measure of the Covid-19 protocol on the Daily basis.

At the same time, Ajith Solomon Awan, the Gill president of Students’ Union at Dr. John Garang Memorial of Science and technology said that the issues which delayed the University to reopen were the flooding which submerged Jonglei State and Covid-19 and as food contractor was the major issue which contributed to long closure of the University

“the university will be open on 24th of January next year as the university was preparing to open undergo to either there is food or no food but lucky the ministry of Finance has approved the payment of food contractor and contractor are ready to supply food and the university is going to be resumed fully,” Solomon.

Solomon added that he was pleased as he had resumed the lectures and students who were ready to complete their academic year would finish their thesis and get awarded in the field of their disciplines.