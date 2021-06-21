jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Monday, June 21st, 2021
University of Juba graduates more than 1,700 students

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

On the 19th of this month 2021, the University of Juba graduated more than 1, 700 students in various colleges.  Out of which 300 were females in different colleges. It is a great achievement for the country to have fresh graduates coming to take jobs that could develop the nation.

Many people had attended the ceremony; it was colorful with different decorations made at the cultural Center. President Salva Kiir Mayardit was the guest of honor and head of the state in the ceremony. Many dignitaries had witnessed the ceremony due to its importance.

During the speeches, it was said that Coronavirus Pandemic had affected the progress of the niversity of Juba due to lockdown.  Many semesters were not covered in time because of on and off schedule. Economic crisis has made it difficult to some students to pay tuition fees in time.  No jobs or any business that can support the parents and guidance of the students.

However, President Kiir congratulated graduates and the administration of the University for reaching to that standard. It was not easy to manage University activities during the critical periods of COVID-19 in 2020 and economic crisis.

the government will consider recruitment of new graduates in public sectors. They came from different parts of the country; will go to their places and put the knowledge obtained in practice.

President Kiir announced Liberator for the school of Engineers and others as an improvement to the University of Juba. It was a great day to the people of South Sudan to realize progress in education. It has taken time to organize such big graduation ceremony. Nevertheless, this year has shown good progress in the education sector as one of the most important sectors in government institutions.

The graduates obtained Diplomat, Degree, and Masters Certificates in various colleges. Such graduation encourages many children to have an interest in learning and reach to University level.

However, parents and guardians of the graduates were acknowledged and advised to encourage their children in education for better living. Many graduates were happy and thanked their parents and guardians for the support they made in their academic years otherwise, students’ lives were not easy.

May God bless us all.

