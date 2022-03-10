UNIVERSITY-Lecturers’smiling to the bank for arrears

By Yiep Joseph

The Ministry of Finance and Planning has agreed to pay salary arrears of the protesting University lectures before Monday next week.

On Tuesday the University of Juba Dean’s Board Meeting No.3-2022 in their resolution No. 01 called upon the Ministry of Finance and Planning to ensure that the six months’ salary arrears due to university staff be paid by Monday March 14, 2022.

It also resolved that the Administration of the University would suspend lectures and examinations, should the Ministry of Finance fail to clear the arrears by Monday.

The meeting urged Ministries of Finance and that of Higher Education, Science and Technology to review and implement a new salary structure for University staff.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor yesterday, Angelo Deng Rehan, Undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning said that they would pay the six months’ salary arrearstoUniversity lecturers as per their request.

“I do not see the point for people to start protesting because you can only protest when the government do

not have solution to your request but since I have told you that the Minister is aware of it and said this was a priority, it is put among the most urgent priorities I think it can be resolve before the 14th of this month if thing goes well” Deng said.

He added that he would meet the Minister to discuss and emphasize on what should be done to solve the problem related to civil servants salaries.

Deng revealed that the delay of civil servant salaries was a recurring challenge due to related oil share and problem in tax collection.

“This challenge(delay in paying salaries)is not new,it is a challenge the country has been facing, if you look back to the time when the percentages of oil share needed by Sudan and Oil companies, we were not able to get our share of oil proceed, so in most cases whenever we got some oil over-time, it going to Sudan and to oil companies. I think that period had interfered with our salary payment on monthly basis” he said.

“And I think at certain point that period passed but everything has not been good and smooth sometime our tax collection also posed a lot of challenges. There areso many things that interfered with that issue of paying civil servant salaries on monthly basis” he added.

He said that the government and the Ministry of Finance in particular was working hard to solve all the issues related to salaries of the Civil servants in the country.

Dengreaffirmed that the Ministry was aware of the protest and was ready to develop necessary measures to stop it from continuing further.

“We have heard protest and we have seen the deadline given to us by the lecturers, we shall solve it” he said.

“What I can tell you is that the Minister is aware and we will see what we can do before the deadline 14th March 2022” he promised.