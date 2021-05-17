University award 15 staff for excellent performance

By Emelda Siama John

The University of Juba presented annual excellence award of 2020 to its 15staffs for their extraordinary role in improving the institution services throughout the year,at Palm Africa hotel over the weekend.

Professor Mairi John Blackings, the University Academic Registrar said that the award is recognition of the achievement of the individual employee, recognizing important contribution to the department.

Prof. John Akec Apurut the Vice Chancellor of the university said when an employee is recognized, they feel empowered and motivated.

“One of the main pillars of human resources guideline is employees’ recognition, for it’s not easy to qualify or to find a record of recognition in a working place,” Prof. John said.

“We are here to serve the customers, we are successful when we do it, we are successful when we meet the guideline, we are successful when someone come and remind us on what we are assign to do, when we do all this we promote the institution,” he added.

He further stated that: “it’s very important to honor our best employees; the employees who are not motivated can bring a bad name to a working place, and we are looking at four categories of awards, recognize Excellence in literature and Economic, medicine.

“So today we are trying to recognize individual at the University of Juba who have achieved public activities, taking our university beyond our boundaries to the community, those related to the individual who involves in awareness present, and some who make public awareness of the desk, and some who have proven themselves in various profession, regeneration of university.”

The Awardees for Annual Excellence Awards-2020

Assistant Prof. Alemseghed Ghebre kidan was recognized for leading physical transformation of the University of Juba main campus.

Dr. Salah Kathir Jubarah was awarded for his role in the physical transformation of SNRES and initiating maintenance programmer for neglected laboratories throughout the university.

Dr. Angelina Mattijo-Bazugba, for significant NTLI community outreach programmers across the 10 states of South Sudan in 2020.

Mr. William LokTiem was awarded for extraordinary leadership and increasing the efficiency of the Admission unit of the Academic Registry.

Dr. Ayine Richard Simon Nigo received special recognition for affecting a quick transformational impact at the School of Business and Management within a very short time, despite having to spent long period of time away due to circumstance beyond his control.

Engineer Moses AterArier was adorned for the incredible leadership and increasing the efficiency and effectiveness of the Directorate of Engineering and Construction.

Mr. Angelo Ajuong Aluong received decoration for the significant contribution to ICT services and establishing of the ID card processing unit with a higher capacity.

Dr. Leben Nelson Moro and Ms. Rachel Alex Aguer were jointly awarded for crucial role in the revival of juvarsity.

Dr. Rebecca Lorins received recognition for the critical role in establishing the School of Journalism, Media and Communication Studies.

Mr. Joseph Atem Bulearned recognition for the critical role in establishing the School of Mathematics.

Dr. Christopher Tombe Louis was decorated for exhibiting and creativity in organizing the university public education on covid-19 programme.

Mr. Edward AyiraLado scooped 2020 excellence award for outstanding leadership of HRM in 2020.

Ms. Hayat Alureceived the excellence award for continuing to deliver outstanding leadership of Directorate of procurement and Asset Disposal.

Mr. Richard Ring Kuach, for expanding the mission of STEM education outside Juba, to University of Rumbek and Torit Technical college and for volunteering to successfully install the donated equipment.

While Mr. GermanoTabanLagworong wasalso adorned for continuing to deliver outstanding public relation services to all who need it throughout the year.