Universities declare to establish a joint school of Hospitality & Tourism

By William Madouk Garang

The University of Juba and a Kenyan-based Zetech University yesterday announced their willingness to enter into an agreement of establishing a join School of Tourism and Hospitality Management.

The school will be based in Juba to help South Sudanese learn and venture into tourism and hospitality which has continued remaining behind in the higher learning institutions for long in the country.

The school is expected to kick start in the next academic year which is likely to be September or October and will be awarding both bachelor and diploma programs.

The Vice-Chancellor of Juba University, Prof. John AkecApurot and his counterpart Prof. NjengaMunene J Vice-Chancellor of Zetech University said the cooperation is meant not to only promote tourism and hospitality in the country but in whole East African region.

Addressing the journalists in Juba, Prof. Akec said for long they were willing to establish a School of Hospitality to train and prepared people to take up various demanding hospitality industries which is likely to materialize.

“Most importantly, we have agreed to launcha join School of Hospitality and Tourism in Juba. the degree will be awarded by the two universities but the teaching will start here and will be a private school,” Apurot declared.

“This meanswe directly admit our students basedon regulations of high education South Sudan for admission which governs private and public but it will be an independent entity like private model, we will have an equal share 50%,” he added.

He stressed that having School of Hospitality and Tourism would achieve the mission of empowering people with skills and they would have a promising future in getting job opportunities.

On his part,Vice Chancellor of Zetech University, Pro. Munene stated they are more than ready to train South Sudanese in Hospitality & Tourism to expose them to job chances.

“We believe that the best way and the best gift we can give youth of this country and our country is education which will expose them to international positions, local positions, regional positions,” Prof. Munene noted.

“Because employability is very dependent in the nature of training, we believe that our join collaboration between the two universities; University of Juba and ZetechUniversity would be productive for the two countries,” he added.

This Programme teaches host skills in area such as service, hotel distribution management ,service quality management, as well as how to manage crisis in hotels and tourism and many others.