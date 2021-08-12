Unity State Governor suspends State Minister

By Bullen Bala Alexander

Unity State governor Joseph Nguen Monytuil Wejang has given indefinite suspension to Moses Lam Dhil, the Unity State Minister for Health.

In their gubernatorial Decree seen by Juba Monitor dated 10/08/2021, Governor Monytuil suspended Health Minister under the Gubernatorial 1 Decree no; 71/2021 A.D. in the government of Unity State

“This Decree shall be cited as Gubernatorial ‘s no; 71/2021 A.D. for the suspension of Minister of health from his duties indefinitely, in the government of Unity State and shall come into force on the date of its signature by the governor of Unity State,” the Decree reads.

The Decree added that, “In the exercise of powers vested in me under the article 99 (2) (a) of Unity State Transitional Constitution, 2011 A.D. I Joseph NguenMonytuilWejang Governor of Unity State, do hereby issue this Gubernatorial ‘s Decree for the suspension of Moses Lam Dhil as Minister of health from his duties indefinitely, with immediate effect from 10th day of August 2021.”

In a response to the suspension, Dhil, confirmed that he received the suspension letter on Tuesday while at home.

“I was not informed, only that I was surprisingly given the suspension letter while at home, I received but there was no reason given, even there was no any warning from the governor,” Dhil added.

However, Dhil added that the suspension might be politically motivated.

“I do not understand anything from the suspension, but what I am aware of is that some few days’ back I appointed two county health directors which is within my mandate,” Mr. Dhil revealed.

According to Dhil, the county health directors were under scale five (5)which was overseen by the minister and only state health director general would be governor’s mandate to appoint.

“Indeed I was surprised after I appointed two of scale five directors last week back, the Governor called me and warned me seriously that I have no authority to appoint the health directors in any of those scale fives,” he added.

“He went further telling me to appoint from five above but recommendations be presented to him (Governor), Honestly, I apologize to him and I reiterate my commitment to follow what he told me,” Mr. Dhil explained.

However, Dhil believed that there were some reasons beside all that he revealed which he said mostly political.