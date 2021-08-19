Unity State distributes items to displaced persons.

By Mabor Riak Magok

Unity State government distributed food and non food items to over 4500 individuals and 578 households displaced by floods in Bieruok residential area in Bentiuand Pakur, Rubkona County on Monday .

In an interview, the Minister for Information and Communication in Unity State, Makuei Bol confirmed that the government in the State had donated food items such as maize flour, lentils, sorghum, oil,salt and non food items such as plastic bags, and mosquito nets to the displaced persons.

Bol said the State government had made a quick intervention to deliver food and non food items just to rescue the lives of the most vulnerable people before humanitarian agencies might respond to the dire situation in Unity State.

“We are now with humanitarian agencies touring around all the displaced communities in Bentiu and after we finish the assessment, we will immediately make intervention very soon when they return,”said the Minister.

The Executive Director of Human Rights Commission in Unity State, Stephen Bol confirmed that the flood displaced persons in Bentiu and Pakur had received both the food items and non food items donated by the State government.

“The only challenge seen is due to outbreak of some diseases because the IDPs donot have latrines, no clean drinking water, and medical facilities and other basic needs. Now, it is the State government trying hard to provide food items while waiting for humanitarian agencies response,” said Bol.

Bigoah Kuong Mayen said the food items the State government donated included; 100 bags of lentils, 2000 of shelters, 20 bags of salt,278 plastic sheets,150 bags of sugar,200 jerican of oil, and 200 bundle of mosquito nets.