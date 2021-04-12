Unity SACCO promises to improve business loan

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Chairperson for Unity Savings and Credit Co- Operative Society Pastor Jimmy Kato Tombe has pledged that the Association will improve businesses by giving loans to individuals in the country.

Unity SACCO is a business Association thatplays crucial role in the country’s socio-economic development by contributing to the nation’s gross domestic products.

Speaking to media during the annual meeting over the weekend, the SACCO Chairperson, Pst.Tombe said Unity Saving and Credit Co-operative Society (SACCOs) was to mobilize savings, affordable access to loans productive and provident on competitive terms as a way of enhancing members’ socio- economic well-being.

“Unity SACCO tried to recruitmore than 2000 members but at the moment we have 242 active members. Very soon we will be able to reach more members countrywide. The proposal is to look at how the members can improve the system,” Mr. Tombe said.

He added that the projection of the numbers was high and money was less.

“When we started in 2016, we began with 5000 South Sudanese pounds loans but currently we can give 1.5 million SSP as loan to individual citizens, that means it is great achievement for Unity SACCO,” he said.

He added that Unity SACCO registered 69 loan members saying most of the loans werefor agriculture and business supported by DOSHI MOTORS Limited.

He revealed that Unity SACCO was open and invited South Sudanese to become part of the Association.

Leone Daniel Zakeyo Sako, Manager Farm Machinery for DOSHI MOTORS Limited said in 2018 they ventured into agriculture tofight food insecurity in the country.

“InSouth Sudan, the number of small-scalefarmers are many compared to large scale. Doshi Motors Limited work closely with Unity SACCO because they need support to strengthen their members,” Zakeyo said.