Unity locals decry breads shortage

By Mabor Riak

Residents in Unity State decried the shortage of breads in the markets due to the extreme flooding that cut off all the roads.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Minister for Information and Communication, Hon Gabriel Makuei Bol confirmed that the markets had run out of breads for daily consumption as people could not get a loaf of bread.

“the cause of shortage was due to cut off of supply routes of flour from Sudan and Juba as a result of severe and devastative flood in Unity State. All the routes from Manga passing through Lake has been cut off by flood completely,” Bol said.

He added that the condition for the citizens would be in jeopardy as food scarcity in the main markets of Bentiu town had run out of breads supply due to severe flooding in Unity State.