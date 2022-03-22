Uniting divided South Sudan

By Malek Arol Dhieu

If politics were a human being, it would be summoned to appear before the citizens to explain why it thundered South Sudan to such a bad extent that even within clans, clansmen prefer worshipping division to worship God. If I mention the division of tribes, you can find yourself weeping but I can’t leave it untouched because letting people know what destroys them is a part of the solution while suggesting a formula to sort it out is a contribution. Nobody, including the final man, has an explanation to the disease which struck South Sudanese to disperse ethnic group by ethnic group, political affiliate by political affiliate, incumbent by incumbent, recumbent by recumbent, poor man by poor man. One advantage in this total division is that no tribe or person is alone, tribes are in pairs, and so do people, and this indicates that, voices calling for reunion shall be answered immediately as one tribe shall forgive another by the virtue of interconnections. Without denial, it would appear that South Sudan had her own Coronavirus endemic during an intra-CPA period and when self-determination yielded well, this endemic climaxed, leading to the division of South Sudanese to date. The Bible says people were thundered by the Holy Spirit to speak in different tongues and these different tongues became the languages of the world. Comparing this to what happened in South Sudan, it was as if politics thundered South Sudanese to scatter in twos and threes without remembering the bond or bonds between or among them. You know politics is such a game that uses an elimination method like mathematics does when it solves equations. No two equations are needed in one number, therefore, the disappearance of one equation gives the remaining one a chance to get in or simply provides an answer. In relation, no two politicians share one position, therefore the disappearance of one gives another a chance to get in. Politicians have misconstrued this game and come to a conclusion that the only route to leadership is to rebel without taking into their accounts that rebellion affects the innocent people whom they should be proud of when leading. However, bygones are bygones, the revitalized peace agreement tells every South Sudanese to forget the past and remember the present and future. It is only through forgetting the past and remembering the present and future can South Sudan become reunited and move forward to catch up the world in every aspect of living. To South Sudanese whose hearts are wounded so severely that they feel they will never get healed, I don’t want to them they are liars, but I must tell them that even the countries that are categorized as the first world countries went through what South Sudan went through in order to become what they are. Politics has thunders vividly called political thunders, they strike families or individuals. Politics also has suicides fabulously known as politicides, although most of them go silent, they have a hand in many dead or dying politicians. Politics has divisions complexly called political divisions, they separate families and friends and that’s why some politicians evacuate people from their houses when assigned in fear that their downgrading may come from within. Politics has repercussions dismayingly called never-miss political life-expectancy-reducing repercussions. They are the cause of the expansion of many memorial parks worldwide. So politics divides people when it is not played as a competition of ideas.

The author is a medical student, University of Juba.