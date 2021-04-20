United S. Sudan Party forms public desk

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The United South Sudan Party USSP has formed Public Desk to advocate for the rights of the citizens for unfair employment and for the interest of the public through individual or collective submissions.

Speaking during the launch, the Chairperson of the Party who double as Central Equatoria State Minister of Information , Paulino Lukudu Obede said that the public desk was formed on the basis of rule of law and transparency to pursue the interests of downtrodden people who lost trust in many institutions to secure and influence their rights in political, economic and social intimations.

“As you all know that South Sudan needs political transition in a non-violentmanner to restore our national pride, good governance, dignity and the broken social fabric to enhance united vibrant state through consciousness which requires formidable political parties,

As some of you are going to be part of R-TGONU, I am urging you to show exemplary leadership, capability and good working relationship with all Political Parties and our people as the only way for sustainable peace and development,” Lukudu added.

He said the formation of the public desk was going to restore public trust under the objectives to advocate for the rights of the citizens for unfair job employment, the interest of the public domain through individual and collective submissions.

“The desk will be working with the local group and networking with relevant institutions, ensure accountability, transparency and good working environment, encourage dialogue for peaceful settlement of any dispute, all services rendered by USSP will be free ofcharge and zero tolerance to corruption,” he revealed.

USSP would conduct assessments and discuss with the identified members of the public and relevant institutions to enshrine appropriate approach for enhancing peace, cooperation, good working relations, respect to laws.

He added USSP would develop a strategy of follow-up, including actions to be taken by different stakeholders and institutions. And enhancing better lives in various aspects using under mentioned principled.

“Our progressive agenda is designed to continually move the country forward USSP will eliminate the practice of “looking back” governing.” Our intent is to take the best of South Sudanese culture and tradition and merge them with modem-day global standards.”Lokudu said.

He saidthat USSP was independent of any external or internal influence in issues pertaining to the party decisions andonly understood the history, turning the current challenges into opportunities for the common good of the general public.

On his part, Marol Mark Ter, the youth league leader, for the party called on the country’s youth to shun violence and work for peace in the country.

“Let us not leave ourselves to be influence by politicians who want to destroy our future, because this is our future, let no one tell you that your future is tomorrow, the future is now not tomorrow, so let us be strong as youth of this country, whoever want use you to go and fight tell them we have better thing to do for the country,” he stressed.

Meanwhile Poni Grace the secretary for Women League thanked her party for creating the desk for women saying it would help a lot in hearing women’s voices in the country.

“This formed public desk is really important for us as women because we do believe that the 35 percent was not well represented so it will be our opportunity to bring it out,” Ms. Grace said.